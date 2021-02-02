Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of JCE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.06. 23,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,080. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $15.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 316,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 36,733 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

