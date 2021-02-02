NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.97 Million

Brokerages predict that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will report $359.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $359.49 million to $360.44 million. NuStar Energy posted sales of $399.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $362.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 378,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,141.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 57.76%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

