Nuggets Hits Market Cap of $925,252.79 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Nuggets has a total market cap of $925,252.79 and approximately $1,348.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nuggets has traded down 61.6% against the dollar. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00048210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00142781 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00065562 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00253808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00063748 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00037577 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

