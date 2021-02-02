NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NTT DATA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.
NTDTY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.52. NTT DATA has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
About NTT DATA
NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.
