NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NTT DATA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NTDTY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.52. NTT DATA has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. NTT DATA had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NTT DATA will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

