Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the December 31st total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Novartis by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.84. 22,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,148. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

