Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Update

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the December 31st total of 24,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nova LifeStyle from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova LifeStyle stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.61% of Nova LifeStyle worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVFY opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. Nova LifeStyle has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $4.07.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 174.62% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

