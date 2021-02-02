Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 21.13%.

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $207.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.78. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $40.63.

In other news, Director David G. Wight sold 2,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $65,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Swalling purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,983.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

