Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Up 68.9% in January

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the December 31st total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NRIM stock opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. Northrim BanCorp has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $40.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, Director David G. Wight sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $65,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Swalling bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,983.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 529.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.