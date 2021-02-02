Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$47.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CSFB upgraded Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$47.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC downgraded Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an outperform rating to a negative rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho downgraded Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$49.20.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$47.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97. Northland Power Inc. has a 12-month low of C$20.52 and a 12-month high of C$50.98.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$470.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$478.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.8771542 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.46%.

About Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

