Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 91,388 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $239.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.30 and a 200-day moving average of $222.48. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $258.17. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.54.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.