Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $18,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after buying an additional 1,758,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,084,000 after buying an additional 752,193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,121,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $240,036,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 690,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $164,391,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 589,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $126,250,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CSFB upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.54.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $239.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

