NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Tops $0.0054 on Exchanges

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. NoLimitCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $5,072.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 85.7% higher against the dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000280 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00018352 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 622,009,442 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

