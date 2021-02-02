Noku Market Cap Reaches $5.34 Million (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 35.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Noku token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges. Noku has a total market cap of $5.34 million and $10,081.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Noku has traded up 39.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00068800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.12 or 0.00863600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00049914 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00039240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,497.57 or 0.04442445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00019969 BTC.

About Noku

Noku (NOKU) is a token. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 tokens. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

