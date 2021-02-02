Node Runners Reaches Market Cap of $882,924.06 (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 39.9% lower against the dollar. Node Runners has a total market cap of $882,924.06 and $18,582.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Node Runners token can now be bought for approximately $40.56 or 0.00114070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00049324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00144159 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00066778 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00252310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00063460 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00038165 BTC.

About Node Runners

Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,770 tokens. The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io

Node Runners Token Trading

Node Runners can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node Runners should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

