NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.90

Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $6.32. NN shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 98,931 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $266.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. NN had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. On average, analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of NN by 464.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NN in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of NN by 18.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NN by 85.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About NN (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

