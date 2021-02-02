nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. nLIGHT posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ LASR traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 144,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,378. nLIGHT has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $38.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 2.68.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,858.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $138,550.00. Insiders have sold 189,162 shares of company stock worth $6,300,609 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the first quarter worth $379,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in nLIGHT by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in nLIGHT by 32.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,379 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in nLIGHT by 37.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the third quarter worth $35,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

