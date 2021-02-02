NIX (NIX) Trading 84.3% Higher Over Last Week

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 62.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One NIX token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC on major exchanges. NIX has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and $81,529.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded up 84.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,572.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.13 or 0.04104780 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.18 or 0.00411254 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $422.11 or 0.01220952 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.59 or 0.00516581 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.62 or 0.00424087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00264457 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00021915 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,686,474 tokens. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

