Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of MGE Energy worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MGE Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 859,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,871,000 after buying an additional 111,231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MGE Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,611,000 after purchasing an additional 177,131 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in MGE Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 249,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 32,017 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MGE Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in MGE Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MGEE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $83.26.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $135.21 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

