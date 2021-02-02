Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Equity Commonwealth worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE EQC opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.