Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 750 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $53,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $116,907.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock worth $521,591 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

