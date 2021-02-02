Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 400 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,810 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Community Bank System worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Community Bank System during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 58,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Community Bank System by 5,242.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System stock opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $70.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.04.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Bank System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

In other news, Director Neil E. Fesette sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $139,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,829.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $363,081.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,903 shares of company stock worth $2,006,842 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

