Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 69.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,891,000 after acquiring an additional 475,625 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 38.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,189,000 after purchasing an additional 253,599 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,173,000 after purchasing an additional 44,018 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 318,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 17.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,680 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HELE opened at $245.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.74.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

