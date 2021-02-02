Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 119.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,400 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of NIO worth $39,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $101,856,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 8.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,047,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,892,000 after purchasing an additional 299,655 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth about $84,880,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $125,626,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NIO by 35.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,499,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,044,000 after purchasing an additional 658,796 shares in the last quarter.

Get NIO alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Shares of NIO opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of -61.28 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.