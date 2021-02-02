Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Upgraded by Wedbush to Neutral

Wedbush upgraded shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an in-line rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $23.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30. Nikola has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. Research analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 451.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,741 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 4,391.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 880,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,030,000 after buying an additional 860,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after buying an additional 633,814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,296,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nikola during the third quarter worth $5,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

