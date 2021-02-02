NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in NIKE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $3.73 on Tuesday, reaching $139.44. 286,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,179,508. The stock has a market cap of $219.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.75. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

