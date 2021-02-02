NEXT’s (NXGPY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NXGPY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NEXT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. AlphaValue raised shares of NEXT to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NEXT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NEXT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NEXT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NXGPY opened at $54.41 on Friday. NEXT has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

