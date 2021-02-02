NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3,829.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 4,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $160.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.09.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

