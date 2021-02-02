NEXT.coin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9,413.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $234,064.03 and approximately $9,413.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 49.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,563.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.14 or 0.01227955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $177.67 or 0.00529372 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00038551 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000432 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008484 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002238 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

