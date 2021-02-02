Nexo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16.05 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $536.63 million and approximately $16.05 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002854 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nexo has traded up 30.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00069019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.76 or 0.00866035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00050085 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00039882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.04 or 0.04399429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020059 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo (CRYPTO:NEXO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Nexo Coin Trading

Nexo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

