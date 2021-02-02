Newton One Investments LLC Invests $129,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $129.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $142.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

