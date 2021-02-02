Newton Coin Project Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 48.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $36,405.46 and $5.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

