Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Short Interest Update

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,100 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 219,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:NEWT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Newtek Business Services has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $22.05.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NEWT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the third quarter valued at $332,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

