Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Short Interest Update

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,100 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 219,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
NASDAQ:NEWT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Newtek Business Services has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $22.05.
Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the third quarter valued at $332,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Newtek Business Services
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
