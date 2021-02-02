Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Increased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 428.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.1% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 107.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $1,026,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 369.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 781,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,611,000 after buying an additional 615,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,828.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,829 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

