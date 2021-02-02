New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Acuity Brands worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,156,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

NYSE:AYI opened at $125.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.46 and a fifty-two week high of $135.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

