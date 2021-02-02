New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.24% of Insight Enterprises worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 601,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,039,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 454,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 21.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,046.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 118,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares during the last quarter.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Wolfgang Ebermann sold 36,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $2,564,967.00. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,873 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $84.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insight Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

