New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 596 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Ralph Lauren worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 349,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,251,000 after buying an additional 44,261 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.98, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.55.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $9,391,262.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,866,607.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,419 shares of company stock valued at $13,961,607 in the last ninety days. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

