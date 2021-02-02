New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,800 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Selective Insurance Group worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 458,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,708,000 after acquiring an additional 34,166 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 242,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 134,244 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,895,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $64.96 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

