New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,300 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of PNM Resources worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNM. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 12.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

PNM stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $56.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.07 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Sidoti cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

