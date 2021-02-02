New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.73 Million Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Balchem worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In related news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at $996,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.28. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

