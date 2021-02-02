New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,634 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Foot Locker worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,888 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 101.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,368 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 30,411 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 4.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 17.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,325 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $49.35.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FL. Raymond James raised their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cowen raised Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.90.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 509,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $19,695,073.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.