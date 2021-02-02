New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,114 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of The Gap worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPS. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 3.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gap in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Gap by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of The Gap in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPS opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The Gap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPS. Barclays raised their price target on The Gap from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.84.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $444,665.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,058.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

