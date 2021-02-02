New Relic (NEWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect New Relic to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. New Relic has set its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.17–0.13 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect New Relic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of NEWR opened at $75.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. New Relic has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $80.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.80.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on New Relic in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on New Relic in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,087,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Henshall bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.74 per share, for a total transaction of $260,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.