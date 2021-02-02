New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) Trading 5.5% Higher

New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 130,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 127,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47.

Get New Frontier Health alerts:

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Frontier Health had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $92.28 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in New Frontier Health by 78.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Frontier Health during the third quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in New Frontier Health by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter.

About New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH)

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for New Frontier Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Frontier Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.