New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Deere & Company by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE traded up $10.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.42. 40,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,205. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $306.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In other Deere & Company news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.