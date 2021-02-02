New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.0% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.80. The company had a trading volume of 98,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270,325. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $103.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.06.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

