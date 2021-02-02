NevaCoin Market Cap Achieves $34,996.31 (NEVA)

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded 276.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. NevaCoin has a total market cap of $34,996.31 and approximately $602.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NevaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NevaCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000261 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 99.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NevaCoin

NevaCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,430,240 coins. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “NevaCoin is the first cryptocurrency to be created as a gift, it is a PoW/PoS Hybrid coin with a long Proof of Work period that will last pproximately 15 years. NEVA uses the Blake2s algorithm and provides an easy one-click miner incorporated in the wallet . “

NevaCoin Coin Trading

NevaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NevaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NevaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.