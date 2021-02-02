Neutron (NTRN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $130,650.25 and $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutron has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutron alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00040601 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00049400 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.