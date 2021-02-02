Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $106.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.68. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $292,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,745.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $307,744.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,040,425.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 320,874 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,832. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.