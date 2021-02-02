NETGEAR (NTGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect NETGEAR to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NETGEAR stock opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 14,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $489,481.04. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $48,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,669 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,458. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen raised NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

