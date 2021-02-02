Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Shares Up 11.2%

Shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) were up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 2,468,120 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,182,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVCN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Get Neovasc alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neovasc Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Neovasc by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Neovasc by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Neovasc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,161 shares during the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.